Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards’ Shichenje ruled out for six weeks

The former Green Commandos ace had been called up for the national team’s upcoming friendly against Zambia before undergoing surgery

Harambee Stars and AFC have suffered a blow after defender Collins Shichenje has been ruled out by an injury.

Shichenje had been called up by Francis Kimanzi for the upcoming friendly tie against the 2012 African champions Chipolopolo but an update from the club has confirmed the young defender underwent an operation on his right inguinal hernia over the weekend.

“[Collins] Shichenje had a successful repair of the right inguinal hernia on Sunday, October 4th,” AFC Leopards’ statement read on Monday. “The midfielder had been experiencing prolonged pain and an abdominal ultrasound done revealed a hernia.

“Shichenje is currently recuperating and the medical team has advised that he will be out of action for six weeks. Get well soon Shichenje.”

Shichenje had not linked up with Harambee Stars at Kasarani for training ahead of the Friday encounter at Nyayo Stadium and his absence leaves head coach Kimanzi with a thin squad to pick his starting team.

Kimanzi will now have to select his defenders from the unattached Brian Mandela, Johnstone Omurwa of Wazito, Simba SC’s Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu of Elfsborg, Barnsley’s Clarke Oduor, David Owino of , ’s Philemon Otieno and Badi Baraka of .

The injury means the national team has been denied another player after Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, Arnold Origi, John Avire and Johanna Omollo failed to travel due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Harambee Stars, however, were boosted by the arrival of Sodra’s Eric Johanna, Masoud Juma of JS Kabylie and FC Masr’s winger Cliff Nyakeya on Tuesday.

AFC Leopards signed Shichenje from former National Super League (NSL) outfit Green Commandos in 2019 and although he arrived as a midfielder, he ended up playing more games as a centre-back.

He was fielded at the heart of the defence when the club was missing captain Robinson Kamura and Robert Ayala who had been sidelined by injuries. Shichenje managed to keep regular positions under both Casa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani.

With Football Federation (FKF) yet to confirm dates for the new season, AFC Leopards would only hope Shichenje would eventually be fit for the 2020/21 campaign.