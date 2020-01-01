Harambee Stars Afcon qualifying preparations in limbo as Kenya delays FKF green light

The East African nation has so far managed to get two points from as many matches in Group G

Harambee Stars' preparations for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers are still on hold owing to the government's delay to give the Football Federation (FKF) an okay to start training.

The Federation wrote to the authorities proposing the dates which clubs and the national team should get back on the pitch but under strict guidelines. However, with time running out, especially for Harambee Stars, the government has not yet responded to the request made by the FKF.

"The government has not yet given us feedback despite us having the national team games coming," Federation's head Nick Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"If we do not honour the games we will be removed from the qualifiers and the government has not responded."

The youthful administrator has further revealed plans for Kenya ahead of their assignments. The East African nation is scheduled to host Comoros on November 9 before playing them away eight days later.

"On October 10 we have a friendly game at home; actually we had planned to have two friendly matches before our home and away games against Comoros," Mwendwa added.

"However, we are yet to confirm the teams will be playing in the build-up matches. The main thing now is for the government to give us the green light to start training."

Mwendwa has also revealed the Federation had plans for clubs to start preparations for the new season as soon as possible but it is not the case.

"We are waiting for a reply because we wanted clubs to start training this week."

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon, to be held in , with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by a similar margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points. They have managed to score a goal, conceding none in the process.

Kenya lies second with two points from as many draws, followed by who have an inferior goal difference.

Last on the table are Togo who have a point that came from their draw in Nairobi.