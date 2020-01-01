Harambee Starlets will soon play in Fifa World Cup - Nabwire

The former striker was the first-ever Kenyan to play in Germany for Werder Bremen and FC Koln

Deputy Football Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions manager Doreen Nabwire is optimistic the Harambee Starlets will soon be playing in the Fifa World Cup.

In the recent past, the East Africa team has tasted some success, including competing with the best on the continent as well as winning the regional title. It is for this reason the former forward believes gracing the biggest stage is within their grasp.

"There has been a lot of growth for the women’s game in Kenya over the last four years. Though we have a long way to go, I believe we have made some huge strides," Nabwire told Cafonline.

"We qualified for the Women's for the first time in 2016 and missed out of qualification narrowly in 2018.

"This year, we have come through to the penultimate round of qualification to the Olympics and we have won the Cecafa Cup for the first time too.

"I believe that soon we will be contending to play in the Fifa Women's World Cup."

The former FC Koln striker is, however, adamant the country must remain consistent in top-level football to achieve the feat.

"If we can consistently play at a high level and compete with some of the top teams, we will mature as a team," Nabwire added.

Nabwire has been one of the key people in the Federation as far as women's football in the country is concerned.

"We started off by re-modelling the Premier League in 2016 and in 2017 we started the second-tier," the former international, who was forced out of the game owing to a knee injury, continued.

"The growth up to now has been immense but we can still do better. We have been forced to revert to zonal leagues because of lack of funds but if we can get more sponsors on board, we can grow the league to be one of the best in Africa."

The administrator was the first-ever Kenyan to play in , initially for and also managed to win the Golden Boot after scoring 13 goals.

She is also Fifa and Caf Instructor as well as a qualified coach.