Harambee Starlets to feature in Turkish Women's Cup ahead of Awcon qualifiers

The tournament is set to act as a build-up to the upcoming Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers to be played in April

Harambee Starlets have earned an invitation to the Turkish Women's Cup, set to be played between March 2 and 11 in .

The team is expected to hit camp on February 23 in Nairobi. A friendly match has also been lined up on February 29, before the Starlets jet out to Turkey on March 2.

Article continues below

“I am happy the Starlets have been recognised and invited to this international tournament. It will be a good avenue to gauge our players ahead of the upcoming qualifiers,” coach David Ouma told the FKF official website.

More teams

The coach is in the meantime expected to name his provisional squad on Wednesday this week.

Also set to take part in the tournament are Hungary, , Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, , Turkmenistan and .