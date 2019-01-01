Harambee Starlets: Time for President Kenyatta to intervene and solve financial woes - Adam

The forward says the team has achieved a lot and it is time their efforts are rewarded as they aim to qualify for upcoming Olympic Games

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanalima Adam has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to take steps and solve the financial problems the team is facing.

The Starlets will face Zambia in the final round of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers after they overcame in the previous round, and Adam believes it is time the financial difficulties they are facing should end.

She believes only president Kenyatta is capable of giving a better solution.

“We are praying as is our usual case, if the minister for Sports and Culture Amina Mohammed is not seeing the plight we are facing then it is time we seek an audience with our President [Uhuru Kenyatta] because he had earlier promised a meeting with Harambee Starlets,” Adam told Citizen TV.

The Thika Queens striker said their efforts to defeat Ghana and Malawi, as they seek to qualify for Olympics, are worth bigger rewards.

“Malawi came and we saw them off, we faced and defeated Ethiopia and sadly it was said that was a friendly tie and Ghana came the other day and we defeated them too,” she continued.

“No one is seeing our achievement as everyone is closing their eyes and the only thing we getting is 'congratulations for the good job done'.

“Beating Ghana is no mean feat for sure and it needs better rewards.”

Adam revealed the players are ready to continue playing for the national team even though times are hard on them.

“We are fighting for the team but we should not forget the players are adults with families to take care of," she continued.

"Some leave their kids with caregivers but they cannot regularly pay them because the players are not getting their allowances.

“Days in days out we leave without getting any money apart from the congratulations stuff. But we will continue serving the nation regardless of these challenges.”