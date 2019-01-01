Harambee Starlets: Sports Fund releases Sh3.8m to FKF

The federation has confirmed receipt of the money just a day after they accused Sports PS of frustrating both the national teams

Football Federation (FKF) has received Sh3.8million from the government just a day after they threatened to withdraw the women’s national team Harambee Starlets from Olympic Qualifiers.

The FKF president Nick Mwendwa went public and attacked Sports PS Ambassador Peter Kaberia for frustrating the national teams, especially the women’s one, who are two steps away from reaching the Olympic finals to be held in Tokyo.

“We have received Sh3.8 million from the Sports Fund,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“The money was approved more than two months ago and is part of the Sh16million budget we had submitted in June for our home and away fixture against in the 2020 Chan qualifier.

“Regrettably we have learnt all our other requests despite having been approved by the Sports Commissioner and forwarded to the fund administrator, they are yet to be presented to the board for consideration and approval.”

On Tuesday an agitated Mwendwa told Goal: “We do not know if there is a problem funding ladies teams in Kenya, the PS should tell us. We want to know; is there a problem funding football? We want to know what the problem is.

“These girls have kids it is a painful story for our ladies, they cry they go home to their parents and children without cash and someone is there but not ready to give us funds.”

Mwendwa also threatened to pull out the men’s team Harambee Stars from the qualifiers on similar ground.

The Starlets had eliminated Malawi and in the previous two qualifying rounds and are set to play Zambia in the third qualification round next week.