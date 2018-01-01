Harambee Starlets players yet to receive pay five months after Cecafa tournament

The Starlets took part in the regional competition held in Rwanda in July and the players were paid only Sh15,000 for ‘transport’

Harambee Starlets players are yet to receive their allowances five months after representing the country in the 2018 Cecafa Senior Challenge.

Starlets took part in the regional tournament in Rwanda in July and the players were paid only Sh15, 000 for ‘transport’ but the Football Kenya Federation is yet to honor their end of the bargain.

With Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne threatening to quit over delayed salaries, Starlets have also appealed for their rightful dues. “We have not been paid our allowances for Cecafa,” a senior player, who did not want to be named told Goal.

“We were each paid Sh15, 000 after the Awcon camp with a promise to sort out the rest the following week; the year is almost coming to an end and we haven’t received anything.”

Article continues below

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has admitted that the players are still owed but could not give the correct figure.

“We gave out a budget of Sh54m to the government to help sort out both the ladies and the U-23 national team (men) but they are yet to respond. They asked for all invoices and we delivered the same last week so we are waiting.”

According to the players, they are still owed Sh120, 000 each in allowances.