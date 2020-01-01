Harambee Starlets pitch camp ahead of Turkish Women's Cup

23 players have already reported for preparations hoping to perform well after winning the Cecafa Cup last year

The women's national team Harambee Starlets have checked into camp in preparation for the forthcoming Turkish Women's Cup.

The Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup champions have been invited to participate in the tournament which will also include Hungary, , Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, , Turkmenistan and .

A total of 23 players reported on Monday morning; Elizabeth Katungwa is however out owing to personal commitments. Midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso who turns out for Vihiga Queens is expected later in the day but striker Mwanalima Adam of Thika Queens is in camp already.

Others who have reported are veteran defender Dorcas Shikobe, midfielder Janet Bundi and Mercy Airo. Starlets will play a friendly match against the National U16 Boys team on Friday.

The final squad which will comprise of 21 players and will be named on Monday, March 2.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth ( ), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders: Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards: Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)