Harambee Starlets deserve equal government support as Stars - Mwendwa

The FKF supremo says both teams must attract the same treatment from the government on national duty

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has stated Harambee Starlets deserve the same support as the men's team.

Harambee Starlets faced numerous financial hiccups in their preparations for the Olympic qualifying match against Zambia before the government reacted late to save them.

Mwendwa now claims Starlets need enough support as they fight to write history for qualifying for the Olympics for the first time.

“Harambee Starlets must be supported like Harambee Stars. I am very happy the minister for Sports [Ambassador Amina Mohamed] came and assured FKF the [women's] team will be accorded every kind of support they need in as far as Olympic qualification is concerned,” Mwendwa told NTV.

“We have to make sure we are not facing financial challenges anymore because the ladies, on their part, are ready and dedicated to giving their best.”

The president added, the players have to be paid their allowances for their previous matches as soon as possible.

“It is their right and they deserve to be paid for playing against Malawi and . We are fighting to see Harambee Starlets qualify for the Olympic games and I am very confident they can but they must get what belongs to them,” he added.

“If we managed to defeat Ghana, it only means we can qualify for the World Cup. That is my interpretation.”

Mwendwa further explained the restrictions the federation is encountering as it tries to develop women's football in the country.

“The challenge we are facing is an acute shortage of female coaches and talent developers. Even at school levels, very few schools give priority to women's football,” concluded the FKF chief.

“FKF has done what it can to make sure it taps players from the few schools which have football teams and bring them to Harambee Starlets.

“This is why we have very young players in our national team.”