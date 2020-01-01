Harambee Starlets captain Shikobe talks Cecafa Women Cup glory, reveals Awcon dream

She became the first Kenyan skipper to lead the team to the success in the regional competition in 2019

captain Dorcas Shikobe has defined the 2019 Cecafa Women Challenge Cup glory as the best moment of her career as she sets eyes on (Awcon) qualification.

Shikobe became the first captain of the national women team to lift the title when they defeated in Dar es Salaam last year.

“The Cecafa win made me believe in my qualities as a leader. Being the first Starlets' captain to lift the Cecafa trophy speaks volumes,” Shikobe told The Star.

More teams

“The win defines my happiest moment as a player. Bringing home the trophy for the first time in the history of our country is the best feeling in my career so far.

"Many went before us but failed. We lifted it with class, maintaining an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

“My priority as the captain is to guide the national team to Awcon. The Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped us from keeping in touch.

"We constantly follow up on individual training routines to keep fit.”

The 29-year old starlet said she was surprised when coach David Ouma picked her as the captain of the national team.

“I never saw it coming. I am happy the management of the team has entrusted me with the responsibility. It never crossed my mind that at one time I will ever become the captain,” she added.

“I think they noticed my hard work, self-discipline and total devotion to the game among other factors. The head coach always pins me down with tough questions when the team is not getting positive results.”

Since earning her call, after a number of instances of being dropped from the final squad, the Kakamega-born star says her tireless pursuit is the reason why she has become a regular player.

“In Thika, I was spotted during a match against Matuu Memorial. It was a tough game at that time given that Matuu were the strongest team in the Women’s Premier League,” Shikobe concluded.

“Before I finally became a regular in the national team, I had been called up and dropped many times.

Article continues below

“Although competition at the national team was very stiff, this made me work even harder. I have always held on to the belief that nothing can stop you from getting what you want if you pursue it tirelessly.”

Shikobe first played for Commandos and this is where she first engaged in the KWPL competition.