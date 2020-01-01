Harambee Starlets captain Shikobe on her Awcon dream and Cecafa glory

The defender led Kenya to a first-ever regional title and now wants to focus on helping the team qualify for the continental extravaganza

Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe has revealed her main aim in as far as leading the women's national team is concerned.

Shikobe states her main goal is to guide the Kenyan team to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon). She was the captain when won a maiden Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in in 2019 and also pointed out that fete as the best moment in her career.

“My priority as the captain is to guide the national team to Awcon. We want to get there and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we are keeping in touch as a team following up on individual training routines to keep fit,” Shikobe told The Standard.

“After the Cecafa win, I believed that my qualities as a captain are working well for the national team. To be the first Starlets captain to lift the women’s Cecafa trophy just sums it all.

“To bring the first-ever title back home will forever be the best moment in my career so far. Many tried but failed, so for me and my teammates to do it unbeaten was just a different class.”

The former Thika Queens defender also spoke about her role as Harambee Starlet's captain and how it has helped in her career growth.

“Harambee Starlets captain! I did not see that coming. However, I took this as a clear indication that my talent is growing because it never crossed my mind at one time, I will ever become the captain of the Kenya national team," she explained.

“Being the captain has moulded me to became even better on the pitch. I know how to deal with pressure both off and on the pitch and being able to push other players to get positive results.”

The Oserian Ladies star detailed how she started playing football at an early age and her parents' reactions when she joined a Kenyan Women's Premier League (KWPL) side.

“Every day after school, I would join boys and play football [made of plastic bags] at the neighbourhood. It was weird for my siblings since I was the only child in my family who fell in love with football. I loved it and that is how my journey started,” Shikobe concluded.

“To be able to play competitively in the Kenya Women’s Premier league shocked my parents who did not believe that I was actually playing football. The stage was there for me and all I could do was work harder.”