Harambee Star Nyakeya snubs broke Gor Mahia for Wazito FC

The former FKF Premier League champions had shown interest in the winger but their financial situation betrayed them

Wazito FC are close to securing the services of Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya, who is a free agent.

The Harambee Star has been a target for immediate former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia who, Goal understands, failed to guarantee the attacker that his financial demands will be met on a regular basis.

It is at this point Francis Kimanzi's charges managed to convince the Kenya winger to join them.

What has been said?

"Nyakeya and Wazito have agreed on most of the things and the deal will be made public soon," a source close to the player and club told Goal on Tuesday.

"It was an easy pick for Nyakeya because he had worked with Kimanzi at Mathare United. They understand each other and are willing to be reunited again.

"With Wazito pushing for their maiden league title next season, Nyakeya is seen as a vital player by the technical bench and that is why he is coming on board."

Nyakeya is currently a free agent after his contract with FC Masr expired. The winger had served them for two seasons and was one of their key players, but their relegation to the Egyptian second-tier contributed to his exit.

Who has left Wazito?

Meanwhile, the team has confirmed the exit of four players ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

"We can confirm the following players have left the club upon the expiry of their contracts/on mutual consent: Bernard Ochieng, Levis Opiyo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Whyvone Isuza," read part of a statement released by the club.

"We would like to thank them for their service to the club and wish them well for the future."

Article continues below

The four players were all signed at the start of last season with hopes of helping the team to win the top-flight title but Wazito performed disappointingly in the campaign as they finished ninth on the 18-team table with 45 points.

The move to release the four came a couple of days after Fifa lifted the embargo that had been imposed on the club after violating transfer rules.

Ochieng has since joined Ethiopian outfit Arba Minch Kenema. Another centre-back, Johnstone Omurwa, is having trials with South African outfit Maritzburg United.