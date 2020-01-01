Transfers

‘Happy for you Queen!’ – Twitter reacts as Kenya forward Akida signs for Besiktas

Besiktas.
The Harambee Starlets player completed the move after serving the Israeli club for two years since signing from Thika Queens

Deputy President William Ruto is among the Kenyans who have taken to social media to congratulate Esse Akida after he sealed a dream transfer to Besiktas on Monday.

Akida put pen to paper a deal to feature for the Turkish giants from FC Ramat HaSharon of Israel, a club she has been serving since 2018.

Akida has been a member of the Harambee Starlets squad since 2012 and scored in the  Africa Women's Cup of Nations against Ghana in the finals held in Cameroon in 2016.

    In the 2018 qualifiers, she also found the back of the net against Equatorial Guinea but the Central African country qualified for the biennial tournament at the expense of Akida and her teammates.

    Akida has played for both Spedag and Thika Queens in the Kenyan Women's Premier League (KWPL) before she joined the Israeli side almost two years ago.

    Akida's move comes barely a few months after her compatriots Ruth Ingotsi and Annette Kundu joined Lakatamia Football Club of Cyprus.

    The two signed for the club after leading the Harambee Starlets to a maiden Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup title in Dar es Salaam last year.

    Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter to the transfer move.

