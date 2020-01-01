‘Happy for you Queen!’ – Twitter reacts as Kenya forward Akida signs for Besiktas

The Harambee Starlets player completed the move after serving the Israeli club for two years since signing from Thika Queens

Deputy President William Ruto is among the Kenyans who have taken to social media to congratulate Esse Akida after he sealed a dream transfer to on Monday.

Akida put pen to paper a deal to feature for the Turkish giants from FC Ramat HaSharon of Israel, a club she has been serving since 2018.

Akida has been a member of the Harambee Starlets squad since 2012 and scored in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations against in the finals held in in 2016.

In the 2018 qualifiers, she also found the back of the net against Equatorial Guinea but the Central African country qualified for the biennial tournament at the expense of Akida and her teammates.

Akida has played for both Spedag and Thika Queens in the Kenyan Women's Premier League (KWPL) before she joined the Israeli side almost two years ago.

Akida's move comes barely a few months after her compatriots Ruth Ingotsi and Annette Kundu joined Lakatamia Football Club of Cyprus.

The two signed for the club after leading the Harambee Starlets to a maiden Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup title in Dar es Salaam last year.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter to the transfer move.

Congratulations Esse Akida on your move to Besiktas, the Turkish giants. You will be an inspiration to young sports women in the country. pic.twitter.com/8VYuiEoSD5 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@DpWilliamSRuto) February 17, 2020

women’s team, Harambee Starlets, all time top-scorer Esse Akida signs for Turkish giants Besiktas JK on a 2 year deal.



Happy for you Queen 👑 @akida_14 🤗



Told you that you’re destined for greatness, see now 😜



Check out our 2019 interview👇🏾https://t.co/1V9KOvYAI7 pic.twitter.com/OQHAUMYpvU — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) February 17, 2020

Congratulations to Harambee Starlets Striker Esse Akida on Joining Turkish Giants Besiktas 🥂.. wishing you all the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iFX9QQSX5W — Mutongoria~Tai 😎 (@inasir_japhees) February 17, 2020

💥Women’s Football💥



Harambee Starlets Forward Esse Akida Signs A Two Year Deal With Turkish Side Besiktas



👏🏽 👏🏽👏🏽@K24Tv #K24Sport #HarambeeStarlets pic.twitter.com/V0r9rBgCP5 — Shon Osimbo - Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) February 17, 2020

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida Signs A Two Year Deal With Besiktas

Congratulations👏 pic.twitter.com/E7UPpHMPqI — Mûťhūñgü™🗿 (@Muthungu9) February 17, 2020

Congratulations to Harambee Starlets forward and Kilifi's finest Esse Akida completed her move to Turkish club Besiktas on a 2 year deal. She becomes the first Kenyan lady to play for a champions league playing side. @AMB_A_Mohammed @britchamken pic.twitter.com/eyFg5coBAn — Graham Shaw MBE (@GrahamShawMBE) February 17, 2020

To good news Mondays and a deserved congratulations to Esse Akida... Just goes to show how much talent we got, and what inspiration would look like pic.twitter.com/f6ZCgQVaAa — James Gakunyi (@DiMajor_Ke) February 17, 2020

Congratulations Esse Akida on the big move 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tkZmpuo7Ia — Harambee Starlets (@H_Starlets) February 17, 2020

Congratulations Esse Akida for your move to Besiktas( )



Kenya is happy @Milele_FM #HarambeeStarlets pic.twitter.com/OMQBGbPGyk — Vincent Voiyoh (@vincentvoiyoh) February 17, 2020

Come to Besiktas Esse Akida pic.twitter.com/zrgRUEyAmg — Sharon (@jesang_) February 17, 2020

Congratulations Esse Akida on your move to Besiktas💪



Up Next, Kahata To . Say Amen pic.twitter.com/MqIRlZNvi7 — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) February 17, 2020

Congratulations Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida who has joined Turkish giants Besiktas. All the best to Esse. Go make us proud 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/RfHwTgad2H — Allan Wanga (@allanwanga_) February 17, 2020