Hansel Ochieng to lead Nzoia Sugar attack against Chemelil Sugar

Both teams dropped points in their respective matches last time out

Hansel Ochieng will lead Nzoia Sugar onslaught against Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League match.

The Sugar Derby is set for Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday and Nicholas Muyoti will be hoping to recover the lost points in the last match.

Edwin Wafula and Robert Arrot will, however, start from the bench.

Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Brian Wepo, Thomas Wainaina, Gabriel Wandera, Elvis Ronack, Kevin Juma, Collins Wakhungu, Jackson Dwang', Abraham Kipkogei, Hansel Ochieng’, Stephen Etyang'.

Reserves: Ibrahim Ali, Edwin Wafula, Randy Bakari, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Patrick Otieno, Robert Arrot.