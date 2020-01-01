Handing Gor Mahia KPL title will be unfair to other teams - Muhiddin

FC technical director Twahir Muhiddin is the latest to opine on the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) suggestion of handing leaders the title if the season ends prematurely.

According to the veteran tactician, this is not a viable way of settling the league which potentially can be won by several teams.

"Handing Gor Mahia the title will not be the ideal solution if the league ends prematurely," Muhiddin told Goal on Sunday.

"Gor have a lead of seven points yes, ahead of Kakamega and eight more than , but remember, they have played more games.

"Then another factor, they are struggling financially as compared to their challengers, so they are not guaranteed to win the title."

The former Harambee Stars coach does not support the idea of a mini-league either, since he believes many teams can win the league.

"You cannot subject four teams to mini-league, it will be unfair to other teams who have a chance as well to win the league. They have to be included as well," he added.

"The only solution will be the cancellation of the season, even following precedent of elite leagues will not help.

"It is all about starting all over again and giving every team a chance of competing fairly."

The KPL was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak.