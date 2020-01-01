Hamisi, Onyango: Posta Rangers sign duo from Western Stima, Chemelil Sugar

The technical bench is also eyeing the services of Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oalo

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has confirmed the arrival of two players in his bid to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

defender Salim Hamisi and his compatriot Timothy Onyango from Sugar are the new arrivals in the Nairobi-based side. The tactician has exuded confidence in the new arrivals stating they will add value to the club.

"Hamisi and Onyango are good defenders who will seamlessly fit in our playing style," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"It is for this reason we have opted to give them a two-year deal because we want them to part of us beyond the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign. It will be an interesting season for us and for the new signings as well."

The 50-year-old has further revealed they are in the market for two more players before the season concludes, a striker and goalkeeper.

Dennis Oalo has been linked with a move to the Mailmen and the former defender does not rule out the possibility of signing the youngster.

"Oalo is a good striker with the ability and potential to be among the best in the KPL," Omollo continued.

"At , he will have limited chances of playing considering the fact that there are already established players ahead of him. It will be tough for him to get playing time regularly and we want to change that.

"We are in talks with him and I am hopeful he will agree to join us. Early signs are positive but in football, you cannot say it is done until all paperwork is complete.

"We are also aiming at bringing on board a quality goalkeeper who will help us in the new season. We are not intending to sign many players who might destabilize the team."

The Mailmen have also revealed the number of players they want to work with, in the new campaign.

"The players have been 30 but we will be working with a 23-man squad for the new campaign," the former Harambee Stars defender continued.

"In the league, we have been using about 15 or 16 players, so 23 will not be few for us. Remember, we do not have many games that might stretch us to the limit."