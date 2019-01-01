Hamisi Mohamed reveals what Wazito have been doing wrong

The assistant coach admits the 13th placed side will have to start games better to avoid dropping points

Wazito FC assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed states his charges will have to start matches better to avoid dropping points.

The big-spending Wazito have not started the league as they could have wished, and are currently placed 13th on the log with just six points. The 4-2 defeat against Kakamega last weekend led to the sacking of Stanley Okumbi who was serving as the Technical Director, as well as Fred Ambani who was the team's head.

Now under Melis Medo, the team will play Posta on Sunday in a Kenyan Premier League assignment at Narok Stadium, and the tactician admits they have to change their approach.

"Of late we have been chasing matches after going down first and it is not a good thing," Hamisi told Goal on Saturday.

"Against Mathare, we had to come from behind and secure a point in the 2-2 draw, and against Kakamega Homeboyz, we were 3-0 down by the end of the first half. We came out stronger after the break, got the two goals but they were not enough.

"It is something we have to change and ensure we start matches better and avoid going down first," he added.

Article continues below

On Thursday, new coach Medo promised to help the team register good results in their forthcoming assignments.

"This is a new challenge, and I want to work with everybody to make it a success. We want to play good football and win matches in style, it is my objective. I appreciate the opportunity given by the Wazito management, and I will not let them down."

Wazito will be without Derrick Onyango and Teddy Osok who are out injured for the Rangers game.