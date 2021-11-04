Haller joins Champions League hallowed ranks after securing Ajax's comeback win over Borussia Dortmund

Ajax striker Sebastian Haller has become the fifth player to score in his first four appearances in the Uefa Champions League.

Haller scored Ajax's second goal at Signal-Iduna Park in the 83rd minute as they completed a 3-1 victory over their German hosts on Wednesday.

The Ivorian star headed in Antony's cross after Dusan Tadic drew Erik ten Hag's men level in 72nd minute.

Their passage into the round of 16 was confirmed by Davy Klaassen's stoppage-time goal. It also stretched their dominance in Group C to 12 points after four games - six points above second-placed Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon.

Haller's second-half effort at Dortmund was his seventh goal after four appearances in the elite European competition this season.

The 27-year-old joined the Sons of the Gods on a permanent deal from West Ham United in January and he instantly established his presence in their attack.

So far this season, Haller has scored 15 goals in 23 games across all competitions for Ajax.

Meanwhile, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag rued his team's first-half display after they conceded their only goal in the 37th minute and he summed up how they completed the comeback win.

"The first half was a poor performance. We made the opponent big by being too hesitant ourselves. We did what we wanted to prevent: that they came into the switch," Ten Hag said after the game, via the club's website.

"We have to be critical about that. But you can do that better if you win yourself and go through to the next round."

"We put Gravenberch as a playmaker and brought in Davy Klaassen. That worked better. We struck at the right time. That is a big compliment to the team."

Next up for Ajax, is a trip to Besiktas for their next Group C fixture on November 24.