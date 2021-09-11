Haller at the double as Ajax silence Zwolle, Madueke's PSV win

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored a goal in each half as the Sons of the Gods defeated the Bluefingers

Sebastien Haller found the net twice as Ajax defeated PEC Zwolle 2-0 in Saturday’s Dutch Eredivisie encounter.

The forward scored in each half as Erik ten Hag’s men continued their unbeaten start in the 2021-22 campaign.

Haller came into the game on the back of his double in Cote d’Ivoire’s 2-1 triumph over Cameroon in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match on September 6.

For Zwolle, they were hoping to return to winning ways after consecutive defeats to Vitesse, NEC and Willem II.

The game got off to a flying start, however, both teams were unable to get the breakthrough in front of goal.

Nevertheless, Ajax took the lead in the 29th minute thanks to Haller who was slammed Steven Berghuis’ pass past goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou.

The hosts almost restored parity, albeit, Remko Pasveer was called upon to make a smart save off Slobodan Tedic’s shot.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, the 27-year-old completed his brace. Again, it was Berghuis who set him up.

Denmark international of Sierra Leonean descent Mohamed Daramy was introduced for Berghuis eight minutes from full time while Cote d’Ivoire’s Haller was in action from start to finish as well as Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui’s compatriot Zakaria Labyad was an unused substitute whereas Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Although Ajax are undefeated in the ongoing season, they are second in the log having accrued 10 points from all four games played so far.

They travel to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday for their Champions League fixture against Sporting Lisbon.

After the fixture against the Green and Whites, they take on Cambuur in their next league encounter.

At the AFAS Stadion, Nigeria prospect Noni Madueke was in action for 55 minutes as PSV Eindhoven silenced AZ Alkmaar 3-0.

Article continues below

Goals from Olivier Boscagli, Yorbe Vertessen and Ritsu Doan propelled the Peasants past Pascal Jansen’s side.

Madueke was subbed off for Bruma but Cote d’Ivoire’s Ibrahim Sangare was not listed for the game.

PSV – who have won all their matches so far – occupy the summit of the log with 12 points. They host Feyenoord in their next outing.