Hall explains the secret behind Wazito FC's four-match undefeated run

The KPL newbies have picked up two wins and two draws lately, and the coach reveals why they have witnessed the turnaround

Wazito head coach Stewart Hall has explained why Wazito FC have had a rather good run in the previous four games.

After an awful start to their Kenyan Premier League ( ) journey, they have now finally found form; three in the KPL and a game against Egerton FC in the FKF .

“The difference is that we signed nine players and there are good players in the January window,” Hall told the club's website.

“There is a weekend we did not have games and we had 12 days of solid training to get the players to know each other and so the nine new ones could all gel into the team.

“We laid down the methodology and tactics we wanted to work on and make sure everybody understood what we wanted them to do.

“The nine players and the break were really a turning point for us."

The former and AFC coach also explained the importance of a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Kakamega on February 2 at Bukhungu Stadium. He further warned about underrating teams wich are slightly above or below them on the log.

“We went to Homeboyz who were flying and took a point from them and we have to make sure that when we play the teams around us, we have to do a professional job,” he added.

“Otherwise, these hard-working performances are for nothing.”

Hall stated there are still many things Wazito are yet to achieve as they fight to keep their place in the top-tier.

“We are a work in progress and we are not a finished side yet. We make mistakes as we strive to build something.”

Wazito will host Zoo FC on Sunday after another 1-1 draw against in the previous match.