Halimatu Ayinde: Nigeria midfielder crowned Eskilstuna United Player of the Season

The Nigeria international has been rewarded for her impressive campaign with Magnus Karlsson's team

Halimatu Ayinde has been crowned Eskilstuna United Player of the Season after her outstanding performances in the 2020 season.

The international was announced the winner of the award following her contributions in her side's successful survival.

Going into the final day fixture, Eskilstuna were smarting from a 2-0 defeat at Vaxjo but needed to avoid a heavy home defeat against relegation troubled Umea to retain their top-flight status.

More teams

Nigeria duo of Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene were afforded starting XI roles on their 21st appearance of the season and they were superb on the day to ensure their side beat the drop.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Eva Nystrom handed the visitors a shock lead at Tunavallen following her fine strike from a free-kick after just five minutes.

Okobi-Okeoghene came close twice in the 20th and 22nd minutes as well as Ayinde on the brink of half time but both Nigerians could not find the back of the net to secure the leveller.

After the break, the Super Falcons duo almost found the target in the 74th and 76th minutes respectively but their efforts went wide as the visitors held onto their nerve to claim the victory.

Article continues below

During her 21 appearances, Ayinde won several Player of the Match awards and contributed assists twice in Eskilstuna's campaign, featuring for 1873 minutes in the entire season.

Her compatriot, Okobi-Okeoghene also scored four goals in 21 outings - the midfielder's highest ever number in the Swedish top-flight.

Despite the home defeat, Eskilstuna escaped relegation from the Damallsvenskan on goal difference at the expense of their visitors.