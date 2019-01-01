Half-time break pep talk pushed Sofapaka to beat Mount Kenya United

In the second half, Sofapaka netted twice through Michael Odour to bag maximum points from the clash

The half-time pep talk was secret behind the improved display in the final half of ’s win against Mount United, coach John Baraza has revealed.

Batoto Ba Mungu opened the scores in the 5th minute through Stephen Waruru but allowed their opponents to level things up in the 28th minute through Timonah Wanyonyi for a 1-1 draw at the break.

Baraza says his charges underestimated a struggling Mount Kenya who is at the bottom, in the opening half. The coach added that he had to remind his charges to tackle their second half with the total seriousness.

"Their position on the log made my players think that it was going to be an easy game, but it wasn't. If you look at the first half, Mt. Kenya had the game.

"At half-time, I reminded them that this a big team and they should not play like it is a friendly match. I was unhappy with the half and urged them to stick to what we worked on in training."

The win has seen Sofapaka stay top of the log with 36 points after 19 rounds.