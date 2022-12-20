Hakimi: Morocco will come back much stronger to give you more joy

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has promised fans more joy in future following the Atlas Lions’ fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.

Hakimi has promised a better Morocco in future assignments

Defender proud of Atlas Lions’ strong showing at the World Cup

Morocco finished fourth at the global tournament in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco lost 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff to end what has been a historic campaign that saw them become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals, and Hakimi has expressed his pride at reaching the last four, promising much more going forward.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “A unique experience comes to an end,” Hakimi said via a Twitter post. “We leave Qatar with a historic fourth place. The best result ever by an African and Arab team in the history of the World Cup. We are very proud of that.”

“Thanks to all the people from Morocco who supported us unconditionally. Thanks also to all those who have supported us from Africa, the Arab community or anywhere in the world. We will come back much stronger to give you more joy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hakimi was among Morocco’s key players in Qatar, featuring in all seven games and acted as another attacking outlet for his side.

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back’s tendency to make forward runs allowed Hakim Ziyech to tuck inside and create more problems for opposition defenders while he also supplied passes and crosses from deep.

Hakimi’s attacking moves yielded an assist while he also contributed heavily to Morocco’s good defensive record which saw them avoid conceding from an opposition player until the semi-finals.

Morocco kept clean sheets against Croatia and Belgium, conceding an own goal against Canada at the group stage, and then kept Spain and Portugal at bay before France beat them 2-0 in the last four.

WHAT’S NEXT? Hakimi will take a break before rejoining his PSG teammates for the second half of the season.