Hakimi dreaming of Real Madrid return after PSG move – Agent

The Morocco international recently left Inter Milan to pen a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants from Paris

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Achraf Hakimi still has his mind set on playing for Real Madrid again, according to his agent Alejandro Camano.

The two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year spent the early years of his career in the Spanish capital, developing through the ranks in Madrid's La Fabrica and he went on to make his professional debut for the first team in 2017.

Although he enjoyed a brief success under Zinedine Zidane, Hakimi struggled for regular playing time with just nine appearances in La Liga and he was subsequently loaned to Borussia Dortmund for two years, then Inter Milan secured his permanent signing in 2020.

Before joining PSG this week, Camano disclosed that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit had a clause to move for the 22-year-old’s return but the Ligue 1 giants pressed on with an offer reportedly around €70 million – bonus included - with Inter.

“Real Madrid have the right of first refusal, until PSG and Inter said that the deal was going to take place”, Camano told Onda Cero, per Marca.

“We reserve the illusion and the dream that Achraf will return to Real Madrid because he was born in Madrid, he grew up in Madrid, and as a final goal, one day, he would like to play for Real Madrid.”

Hakimi played a key role in Inter Milan’s successful Serie A campaign last season with his defensive and attacking contributions in Antonio Conte’s team.

He provided eight assists and scored seven goals in 37 games as the Nerazzurri clinched their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Camano also confirmed Chelsea’s interest in the Morocco international, however, he expressed excitement with Sergio Ramos’ move to the French capital with the former Real Madrid defenders set to reunite at Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Article continues below

"Chelsea also bid for Achraf. The fact that they were champions of Europe perhaps threw them back,” he continued. "We are very happy with the arrival of Sergio Ramos."

Hakimi has commenced training at PSG alongside Senegal's Idrissa Gueye as they get ready for the 2021-22 season which will begin with the French Super Cup against league winners Lille on July 31, before they open their league campaign with a visit to newly-promoted Troyes on August 7.