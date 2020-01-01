Hakimi the best right-back in the world with Alexander-Arnold & all the big teams want him, says Madrid defender’s agent

The Moroccan's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, and his advisor has added fuel to the fire

's Achraf Hakimi has been described as the "best right-back in the world" alongside 's Trent Alexander-Arnold by his agent Alejandro Camano, who says the player could end up joining on a permanent deal.

Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at Santiago Bernabeu before graduating to the senior squad in 2017, and racked up 17 appearances in his first full season, scoring two goals.

The 21-year-old picked up a winners' medal for his efforts, but had to be content with a backup role in Zinedine Zidane's set-up behind Dani Carvajal and Nacho.

Madrid decided it was best for Hakimi's development to take in regular minutes elsewhere, and sent him to Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2018.

The international has since enhanced his reputation by earning a place in Lucien Favre's starting XI, featuring in 65 matches in all competitions.

Hakimi has contributed seven goals and 10 assists to Dortmund's cause this season, proving himself as not only a steady presence at the back but also a top-quality attacker.

Alexander-Arnold has been similarly effective for Liverpool over the past couple of years, and Camano believes both men have already reached the very highest level of the game.

Hakimi's agent also admitted that the Madrid starlet is the subject of interest from a number of high-profile potential suitors, with his existing contract at the Bernabeu set to expire in 2022.

Camano told Sky Germany: "Achraf is the best right-back in the world together with Trent Alexander-Arnold. All the big teams in Europe want him and, of course, Real Madrid is one of them.

"But BVB is still an option for us. We are just waiting now."

are reportedly among those interested in Hakimi's services, but Camano insisted last week that the champions have not been in touch to discuss the defender's availability.

"I've already read about it in the media several times but I did not have any contact with Bayern yet regarding Achraf," he said.

Hakimi's progress was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the Bundesliga join the rest of Europe's top leagues in shutting up shop in accordance with new government rules.

German clubs have, however, already been cleared to return to training in small groups, and it has been suggested that the season could resume as early as May 9.