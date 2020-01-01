Hakimi's agent denies Inter offer as Dortmund loan star prepares for Real Madrid return

Alejandro Camano has dismissed suggestions that the Serie A side have made a move for the 21-year-old full-back

Achraf Hakimi is set to return to after his agent denied that have made an offer for the loanee.

Hakimi's two-year loan deal at Dortmund from giants Madrid is coming to an end and the international's future has made headlines following his exploits in the .

The 21-year-old wing-back, who emerged from Madrid's youth team in 2017, has been linked to the likes of , , and .

side Inter have reportedly emerged as serious admirers of Hakimi, with the Moroccan having scored three goals and claimed 10 assists in 's top flight this season.

He has also added four goals to his tally, helping Dortmund through to the last 16 of the competition prior to their defeat at the hands of PSG.

Following the links with Inter, Hakimi's agent has poured cold water over the speculation and insisted that his client will initially be heading back to the Spanish capital as he awaits a concrete decision over his future.

"There is no such offer [from Inter], we will return to Madrid at the end of the season," Alejandro Camano told Assahifa.

"Achraf will be the best player in the world in his position."

Hakimi was in the Dortmund starting XI as the Bundesliga returned last week, with Lucien Favre's side smashing rivals 4-0 to keep themselves in the hunt for the title.

Despite his impact with the German side, Hakimi has previously expressed his desire to remain at Madrid.

He did, however, leave the door open to a potential exit, revealing to Telefoot back in March: "If Madrid want me to go back, I'll go back. And if not, I'll have to write the next chapter at another great club."

Hakimi added on the man making the squad decisions at the Santiago Bernabeu: "[Madrid head coach Zinedine] Zidane is the man who gave me my chance and the confidence to be able to play professional football.

"I'm grateful to him for his faith in me and the way he has treated me. I'll always be grateful to him."