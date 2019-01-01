Hakim Ziyech nets brace as Ajax thump ADO Den Haag

The Moroccan playmaker is back on the scoresheet after firing blanks against NAC Breda last Sunday

Hakim Ziyech bagged a brace in 's 5-1 thumping of ADO Den Haag in Sunday's Dutch Eredivisie encounter.

Ziyech found the back of the net twice in the second half to extend his tally to 14 goals and nine assists in 20 league games this campaign.

Efforts from Donny van de Beek and Dusan Tadic cancelled out Abdenasser El Khayati's opener as Ajax held on a 2-1 before the interval.

After the restart, the 25-year-old was on target in 74th minute before Kasper Dolberg added the Sons of Gods' fourth goal four minutes later.

Few minutes later, Ziyech sealed the win with his 14th league goal of the season as Erik tan Hag's side are now two points adrift of leaders with 56 points from 23 games.

Ajax visit for their Dutch Cup tie on Wednesday before hosting PEC Zwolle for their next Eredivisie encounter on March 2.