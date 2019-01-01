Haaland to Man Utd? Solskjaer staying tight-lipped after cooling Kane talk

The Red Devils boss continues to be quizzed on reported striker targets, but is giving little away when it comes to recruitment plans at Old Trafford

Erling Haaland continues to generate talk of interest from , but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is staying tight-lipped when it comes to his reported interest in a fellow Norwegian.

A teenage sensation currently on the books of Red Bull Salzburg has been attracting plenty of attention with his performances in the 2019-20 Champions League.

A flurry of goals, to go with those recorded at domestic level, have seen the 19-year-old son of former Leeds and star Alf-Inge draw admiring glances from clubs across Europe.

Those at Old Trafford are said to be positioning themselves in the queue ahead of a potential transfer scramble, but Solskjaer is giving little away when it comes to his recruitment plans.

He has conceded that he would welcome a prolific frontman onto his books, having seen Roy Keane talk up an approach for Tottenham star Harry Kane, but is reluctant to be drawn on Haaland.

The United boss told reporters when asked about the supposed interest on the back of a 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday: “I don't think it's the time now for me to talk about other team's strikers.

“I spoke about Harry Kane yesterday and Erling today, I don't think it's right for me.”

Haaland has already worked under Solskjaer before at Molde, recording 20 goals in 50 appearances.

For now, though, the Red Devils boss is fully focused on those already at his disposal.

Fit-again Anthony Martial recorded the match-winner in a continental clash with Partizan and may retain a starting berth for a Premier League meeting with Norwich on Sunday.

It could be that he is paired with Marcus Rashford in that contest, with Solskjaer toying with the idea of playing two up top.

He said: “That could happen, definitely.

“We're looking more dangerous up front with two at the moment. I thought Marcus and Dan James caused problems, so it depends on who's fit, Mason (Greenwood) could have played against Partizan as well.”

If United favour an adventurous approach against Norwich, then they also have plenty of options to fill a playmaking No.10 post.

Solskjaer added: “Dan can play in many positions, as can so many others.

“Andreas (Pereira) can play there, Juan (Mata) can play there, Jesse (Lingard) can play there.

Article continues below

“So we've got loads of players who can play behind two forwards. It's just who's fit, who's in form and what do we decide is the best against Norwich.”

Having ended a 232-day wait for a win on the road in , United will be hoping to see many more follow.

Their next three games are set to keep them away from Old Trafford, with a trip to Norwich due to be followed by a Carabo Cup fourth-round tie at and a Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.