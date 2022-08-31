Haaland: Manchester City star's brutal first-half vs Nottingham Forest sends social media into meltdown

Erling Haaland's first-half hat-trick for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium has thrown social media into a frenzy.
During Wednesday’s Premier League encounter against the Reds, the Norway international was in devastating form – scoring thrice to give the Citizens a 3-0 lead over Steve Cooper’s men.
He found the net first in the 12th minute after he was set up by Phil Foden. Eleven minutes later, he doubled the advantage for Pep Guardiola’s men with a fine finish.
In the goal-laden first 45 minutes, the former Borussia Dortmund star completed his treble thanks to John Stones’ last pass.
Fueled by the 22-year-old’s notable act, enthusiasts went on social media to sing his praises.
Haaland need to be stopped oh..no jokes.— Segun Shittu (@Segshittu) August 31, 2022
Haaland is a monster and a goal machine— Sheikhs & Jargo (@JARGOFILS) August 31, 2022
My FPL is smiling again. All thanks to haaland— Francis (@Francis_onyed) August 31, 2022
Haaland is tearing this league apart— Ronansis (@Nnamdi_Ronansis) August 31, 2022
Haaland b lyk....."farmers league"😹— nozZy🧏 (@KyyngnozzZy) August 31, 2022
Everyday I’m further convinced that Haaland was made in a laboratory somewhere— Jo-Spazm (@dharyor__) August 31, 2022
Y’all said Haaland will flop in the epl. Lol— malloy from the blockchain. (@JKNMS55) August 31, 2022
Haaland has blended so well with this team.🥲😍— CHAIRMAN💰 (@SANIMUKTARLALE) August 31, 2022
#Haaland is a football cyborg. Argue with you keypads please— Samuel Ejike (@Samuel_destiny) August 31, 2022
It’s actually freaky how good of a goal scorer Haaland is, he’s an absolute machine.— Craig (@craiglarkin1234) August 31, 2022
The EPL should just give this Haaland @ErlingHaaland the Golden Boot. I don't see anyone else winning outside him. 9 goals in 5 games!!!! #Beast!!!!!— Timmy Afolabi (@Ayodara7) August 31, 2022
Erling Haaland is not a goal machine - they lied, he's a nuclear weapon. How do we stop him?💣💣#MCINFO— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) August 31, 2022
With his heroics, Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League appearances, a new competition record, surpassing Mick Quinn and Sergio Aguero (both 8).
Also, he has now matched Harry Kane (26 appearances) for goals scored in the month of August in the Premier League (8).