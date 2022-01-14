Haaland: Dortmund are pressuring me to make decision on future

Erling Haaland has said Borussia Dortmund are strongly pressuring him to make a decision on his playing future.

Haaland has been linked with a big-money move to a host of Europe's top clubs after proving himself as one of the world's top strikers at age 21.

Speaking after he scored twice in Dortmund's 5-1 win against Freiburg on Friday, Haaland admitted he was unable to fully focus on football amid the pressure campaign from his club.

What was said?

"The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund," Haaland told Viaplay.

"But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football.

"But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon.

"I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind.

"Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now."

Haaland's future

Haaland signed a deal until 2024 at Dortmund when he transferred from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, but he could be set to depart long before that contract expires.

A host of major European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, have been linked with a move.

The Norway international will see a reported €75 million (£63m/$85m) release clause activate this summer.

Haaland has scored an incredible 78 goals in his first 77 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund.

