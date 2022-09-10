The Black Stars legend has warned the foreign-born stars who switched allegiance against featuring for the country in one tournament

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is keen to see players who have switched nationalities to represent the Black Stars do it beyond the World Cup.

A number of foreign-born stars, including Spanish-born Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, confirmed their availability for the Blacks Stars in June, boosting Ghana ahead of the global tournament in Qatar.

Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah are the other players who pledge their allegiance and while Gyan recognises what they will bring to the team, he hopes they will be there for the long haul.

“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,” Gyan told Ghana Soccernet.

“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team.

“My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next? They should not come and play because of the World Cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations.”

“Once you have naturalised for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team. After the [World Cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament.”

Ghana, who are making a return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament in Russia, have Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in their group.

Gyan, who is the top African scorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals, has himself expressed a desire to represent the Black Stars in Qatar.

"I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down. I just need to get my body back in shape,” Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals said last month.

"When the draw was made and they [Ghanaians] saw Uruguay in Ghana's group, the only thing that came into mind was revenge. Ghanaians want revenge.”

Gyan was, however, not called to Ghana’s squad for this month’s friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua with Williams, Lamptey, Yeboah, Pfeffe, Ambrosius and Salisu selected.