Guirassy scores as Stuttgart hold Mane’s Bayern Munich, Haidara propels Leipzig past Borussia Dortmund

The Mali and Guinea internationals were on target in the Bundesliga, while the former Liverpool man could not help the Bavarians

Serhou Guirassy was VFB Stuttgart’s hero as he scored a last-gasp penalty in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

The Mali international had his initial strike chalked off by VAR, nonetheless, he was lucky the second time as the Reds picked a point from the Allianz Arena.

Still basking in the excitement of their 2-0 away win at Inter Milan, the Bavarian hosted Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men – with the ambition of ending their back-to-back draws.

That aspiration got a big boost as they took a 36th-minute lead courtesy of Mathys Tel. The France youth international swept home Alphonso Davies' cross to become Bayern’s youngest-ever German top-flight goalscorer at 17 years of age.

Seven minutes into the second half, Guirassy thought he had levelled matters for the visitors after tapping home a pass from Chris Fuhrich. Nevertheless, the goal was chalked off by VAR that adjudged Furich had fouled Joshua Kimmich.

Not let down by the technology, Stuttgart continued to dominate and that paid off for Furich in the 57th minute after beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer thanks to Konstantinos Mavropanos’ assist.

Bayern Munich restored their lead on the hour mark through Jamal Musiala who profited from good work from Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui.

While Julian Nagelsmann’s side thought they had secured all points, Guirassy slotted home from the penalty mark after he was fouled in the box.

Senegal international Sadio Mane was introduced in the 81st minute for Musiala, albeit, his contributions could not help Bayern Munich secure a home win.

At the Red Bull Arena, Amadou Haidara came off the bench to score as RB Leipzig destroyed Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Goals from Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai gave Marco Rose’s men a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the visitors stepped up their performance in the second half, but that could not translate into goals. Although, they would have themselves to blame for missing clear-cut chances.

Haidara was brought in for Emil Forsberg in the 77th minute and seven minutes later, he completed the rout with the third having been set up by Timo Werner.

Elsewhere, Chidera Ejuke supplied an assist as Hertha Berlin secured a 2-2 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen had taken a first-half lead through Kerem Demirbay’s effort, but the hosts restored parity through Suat Serdar in the 56th minute with the Nigeria international setting him up.

The Berlin-based outfit took the lead for the first time courtesy of Marco Richter in the 74th minute, but Patrik Schick ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.