Guinness to reward Kenyans with trip to watch Afcon finals in Egypt

In addition to this exciting trip, the four grand prize winners will also be rewarded with a cash prize of Sh1million each

Guinness, the country’s leading stout by Breweries Limited (KBL), has launched a new consumer promotion that celebrates fans made of more.

The promotion dubbed “Be a Fan Made of More: Win a Trip to Cairo with Two Friends”, will reward four lucky Kenyans with an extraordinary experience; a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Cairo, with two of their friends”.

The promotion, which runs for 12 weeks from 10th April 2019 to 30th June 2019 will reward over 87,000 Kenyan consumers with over Sh40m worth of cash and prizes during the period of the campaign.

There will be daily and weekly rewards for hundreds of consumers and nine additional consumers will win Sh500, 000 each during the weekly draws.

Consumers can take part in the promotion by purchasing a 500ML bottle of Guinness and sending the code under the crown to 29759. They can also participate by purchasing Guinness six-pack cans and scratching the panel to reveal a code which they will send to 29759.

Guinness is the proud media broadcast sponsor of the English Premier League and during the promotional period, encourages consumers to be on the look-out for Guinness ‘referees’ in various outlets across the country as part of the in-bar experience. Once spotted, a consumer will be tasked with choosing either Fan, Superfan or Match Engagement for a chance to win.

The Super Fan Card will enter you into the in-bar draw to win cash prizes (Sh1,000, 2,000, 5,000 or 10,000). The Fan Card will win you instant merchandize. And the Match Engagement card gives recipients the opportunity to predict winning teams in order to win exclusive Guinness merchandise.

Speaking at the launch, Kenya Breweries Limited Sales Director, Andrew Kilonzo said, “The Guinness brand resonates with Kenyan consumers due to the numerous extraordinary experiences we have rewarded them with.

“Previously, we have taken winners to watch English Premier League matches live in the United Kingdom and now we will be taking them to one of the most iconic and scenic places in the world, Cairo in .”

For customers who may have queries about the new promotion, Guinness has set up a dedicated helpline number +254721985566. Experienced customer care agents, equipped to help you resolve problems, will monitor the line 24/7.