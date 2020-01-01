Guinness Night Football Nigeria: What did Magnito say?

Nigerian recording artist Magnito shares his opinion of Guinness Night Football Abuja during a memorable evening at the B.M.O. Events Arena

Nigerian recording artist Magnito was one of the big stars in attendance as the first ever Guinness Night Football campaign concluded in Abuja earlier this month.

While the final of the Nigerian 5-a-side tournament was the highlight attraction, Magnito wowed fans with his biggest hits, including Tesumole, which got supporters on their feet ahead of the football action.

Magnito also took a moment to share his opinions on the event itself, as Abuja rocked to the rhythm of music, Guinness and football!

"The event has been lit," he began. "I'd say it's the most lit event I've been to this year, because the crowd is amazing, the atmosphere is beautiful, all the flyest guys and the flyest girls in Abuja are in the building."

Magnito was also confident that the victorious Nigerian players would represent the nation proudly in the Pan African extravaganza in Lagos on January 31.

"We have lots of talent in ," he added. "For them to be the ones who are chosen to be our representatives, I think they will do very, very well.

"Nigeria, in Africa, is like the giant of football."