Guinness Night Football Kenya: What did the influencers say?

Guinness’s GNF influencers share their opinions on an unforgettable evening in Kintengela

’s inaugural Guinness Night Football programme came to a thrilling conclusion in December, where there were fun activities aplenty during a memorable night in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Fans, a bottle of Guinness rarely far from their reach, enjoyed playing PlayStation, pool, and live music, with Khaligraph aka Papa Jones playing his biggest tracks.

Nairobi’s top influencers were also on hand to enjoy an unforgettable evening, and shared their feedback on the breathtaking event.

Article continues below

“We saw as the tournament progressed that there are actually people who are really serious about football who have been participating,” said broadcaster Carol Radull.

“It’s just been a beautiful experience. If you missed this, you missed a great event.

“It’s not just football, it’s was a fun event,” she added. “You came here, you heard great music, you had performances from Kenya’s top artists.”