Guinness Night Football Kenya: What did the fans say?

How did fans enjoy Guinness’s unforgettable GNF event in Kitengela last month?

Fans were at the heart of Guinness Night Football’s finale in Kitengela, Kajiado County on December 13, as aficionados of Guinness and football alike were treated to an evening to remember.

Supporters particularly enjoyed the possibility to network and socialise around a Guinness alongside the chance to play foosball, PlayStation, and enjoy an evening of live music and entertainment.

Of course, the GNF five-a-side tournament was the centrepiece of the night, but this wasn’t the only thing that left an impression on fans.

“I’ve been playing soccer, I’ve been playing PlayStation, this place is the best,” gushed one supporter after the event. “The drinks, the audience, I’m having my best night.”

Clearly, the evening left a lasting impression on those who experienced a wonderful atmosphere.

“The energy, the ambience, the environment, it’s proper,” another fan added. “I really appreciate this.

“This is some good stuff.”