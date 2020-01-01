Guinness Night Football Kenya: Five-a-side highlights

Check out the best bits of the action from Guinness’s GNF extravaganza in Kitengela last month

Football fans and Guinness aficionados were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment in Kitengela, Kajiado County last month as Guinness Night Football came to an exciting conclusion.

It was a sensational evening, where Kenyan rapper Khaligraph aka Papa Jones regaled revellers, who were also able to test their mettle on the PlayStation while also enjoying a few rounds on the pool table.

The highlight, of course, was the finale of the nationwide 5-a-side tournament, as ’s top players were chosen to head to Lagos for the Pan African football extravaganza.

Article continues below

Stream FC, from the Kisumu region, defeated Bangers FC of Nairobi in the final, triumphing 3-1 on post-match penalties following a hotly contested bout which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Captain Hassan Hussein had put Bangers ahead in the opening minutes, but Fredrick Ochieng equalised for Stream late on to send the bout to penalties.

“We will continue with the good form to Lagos for the Pan-African tournament,” said Ochieng, “and hopefully become champions.”