Guinea U17 0-0 Cameroon U17 (3-5): Indomitable Lions crowned U17 Afcon champions

Sacko missed his kick from 12 yards out, with Alioum scoring the decisive kick to deny the Junior Sylis a maiden U17 Afcon title

U17 are U17 champions after they defeated Guinea U17 5-3 on penalties at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon.

Guinea and Cameroon headed into the final of the competition after displaying their prowess from 12 yards out to dump out and Angola, respectively. They had to jostle for the top prize through the same route because the score was locked at 0-0 after regulation time.

Earlier, both sides met in the group stage, but the Indomitable Lions had edged that one out 2-0.

However, Sunday’s final was a different game entirely, with both sides evenly matched, but for Mohamed Sacko's miss from the spot.

Article continues below

Saidou Alioum scored the winner for Cameroon, thus, denying Mohamed Camara's side a chance to further write history as the first U17 team from Guinea to lift continental silverware.

Angola finished third after they defeated Nigeria 2-1 on Saturday.

The four teams will represent Africa at the Fifa U17 World Cup, set to be hosted by later this year.