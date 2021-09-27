PSG need to do everything to beat Manchester City – Gueye

After their disappointing start to the elite European competition, the Parisians are focused on grabbing maximum points against their English visitors

Idrissa Gueye said their victory at the weekend has boosted Paris Saint-Germain’s confidence ahead of their clash against Manchester City in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League match.

The Ligue 1 leaders are aiming to grab their first win in the competition after they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their first Group A outing a fortnight ago.

Following his goalscoring contribution in PSG’s 2-0 victory Montpellier on Saturday, the Senegal midfielder wants his teammates to go all out to grab maximum points at Parc des Princes.

“It gives us more confidence but we know that it will be a different game against Manchester City so we'll need to rest, we're at home and we need to do everything to win that game,” Gueye was quoted by the club’s website.

Saturday’s opening strike extended Gueye’s tally to three goals in league appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, however, he demanded his teammates to be more clinical in front of goal.

"There is a real satisfaction, we could have scored more goals but the most important thing is to get the three points and play well," the ex-Everton and Aston star added.

“Next time we'll need to try and finish the chances we create and finish the game off earlier. I received a pass from Ander from the right and I saw a gap, tried my luck and it worked out today. I try to shoot as much as possible when I have the chance to.”

Meanwhile, Gueye’s countryman Abdou Diallo also highlighted the unity in Pochettino’s squad as they remain unbeaten across all competitions this campaign and they are yet to drop a point in Ligue 1.

"Yes, we worked together as a block. We would have liked to finish the game off a lot earlier because we had the chances to do that. We didn't do that but we were able to score at the end and put the game to bed,” Diallo said.

“It was good because the chances were in our favour. We obviously want to dominate even more of the game but that's the nature of the game.

“I tried to get forward as much as I could but also be solid defensively. Of course, it's easier to prepare for a game on the back of a win so we'll see how it goes but we'll get ready we've got a few days but of course we'll be ready for the game."