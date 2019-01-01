Gueye injured in PSG’s comeback victory against Montpellier

The Senegal international was forced off in the first half of the Parisians’ win against the Paillade at Stade de la Mosson

Idrissa Gueye could not complete ’s 3-1 victory against in Saturday’s game owing to an injury.

The former combative midfielder passed a late fitness test to make the Parisians’ starting XI at Stade de la Mosson.

However, the 30-year-old was forced out of action in the 25th minute of the encounter owing to an injury and was replaced by Nianzou Kouassi.

25' @IGanaGueye is forced off by injury and replaced by Tanguy Kouassi (0-0) #MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/6OmBWzYIAz — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 7, 2019

Second-half efforts from Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi ensured PSG came from behind to claim maximum points after Leandro Paredes had earlier turned the ball into his own net.

Gueye only recently returned from a hamstring injury he suffered during international duty with which forced him to miss a number of games.

The midfielder has made 15 appearances across all competitions since his summer move from .

It is unclear if Gueye will be fit to face in Tuesday’s outing.