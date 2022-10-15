Everton's French midfielder Amadou Onana has explained how Idrissa Gueye has added experience and positivity to the team since rejoining the club.

Gueye’s influence on Frank Lampard’s team praised

Senegal international returned to Everton in September

His signing has seen the Toffees record improved results

WHAT HAPPENED? Gueye returned to Everton in the summer after three years with Paris Saint-Germain and has added steel to the Toffees midfield, playing alongside Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and new signing Onana who joined from Lille in August. With Everton having struggled before the Senegal international arrived, Onana feels the 33-year-old has had a positive influence on the team.

WHAT DID ONANA SAY? “A big one because the manager told me about him maybe coming here, he’s a great player with a lot of experience, he’s brought something else to the team,” Onana told an Everton Supporters Club event as quoted by Liverpool Echo. “He’s a very positive guy and a good player, so a benefit to the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gueye’s arrival has coincided with Everton’s upturn in form as they had picked up just three points from their opening five league matches (three draws and two losses) but have since managed seven from four games (two wins, a draw and a loss).

With Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure injured and Brazilian Allan leaving the club for Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, Everton were left light in midfield and this was evident in their opening matches of the season as they were easily bypassed by opponents and also struggled to create chances.

This has, however, changed in recent matches after manager Frank Lampard opted to use Iwobi in midfield, acting as the playmaker, with Gueye and Onana adding the defensive solidity which has proved difficult to beat.

A draw with Liverpool followed by back-to-back victories over West Ham and Southampton had left Everton looking up rather than down before last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United slowed them down.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUEYE? The Senegal international will almost certainly start in Saturday’s late kick-off when Lampard’s men seek a return to winning ways away to third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.