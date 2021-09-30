Guendouzi joins Pogba & Martial in France squad for Nations League Finals as Giroud misses out

A midfielder allowed to leave Arsenal joins Manchester United pair in Les Bleus ranks, but there is no place for AC Milan's veteran striker

Matteo Guendouzi, who was loaned out to Marseille by Arsenal during the summer transfer window, has been included in France’s squad for the Nations League Finals alongside Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

There are a number of familiar faces within Didier Deschamps’ selection, with Les Bleus looking to get back on the trophy trail after suffering a disappointing last-16 exit at Euro 2020.

France, who claimed World Cup glory in 2018, are set to face Belgium in the semi-finals of the Nations League on October 7, with the winners going on face either Italy or Spain in the final.

More to follow...