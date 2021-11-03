Guehi nominated for Crystal Palace Player of the Month award

Marc Guehi has been nominated for Crystal Palace’s Player of the Month award for October following his impressive performances.

The centre-back delivered eye-catching displays, holding sway in the Eagles’ defensive line as Patrick Vieira’s men went unbeaten in the month under review.

To win the award, he will have to compete with Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward.

After developing through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Guehi made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby, followed by a second appearance against Manchester United in the next round of the tournament, he then spent 18 months on loan at Swansea before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

He made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club, helping them reach the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

Guehi made a permanent switch to Selhurst Park on a five-year deal believed to be around £20 million ($28m).

"It wasn't an easy decision for me to leave Chelsea," Guehi told media as reported by Goal.

"I was at the club for so long - since I was seven years old. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me get so far and it's because of them that I'm here.

"I felt like it was the right decision for me to move to Palace. I wanted to play regular football at a high level in the Premier League and test myself to see how far I can go. I think I will really improve myself.

"So looking at it that way, I think it was the right decision. My mentality is to get the most out of myself."

The Cote d’Ivoire prospect also talked about his new position as U21 captain, but not before reserving praise for Chelsea legend John Terry:

"I learned an immense lot with the way he conducted himself, the way he played and the professionalism,” he continued.

"He is seen as such a high standard through his professionalism and commitment to the game.

Article continues below

"It's a privilege to be captain and it is a proud moment for me and my family. I was a bit shocked at first. There's a lot of leaders and fantastic players in the group.

"It honestly could have been so many people. [Carsley] sees maybe something from a different perspective or from the sidelines. But I am confident and I try to help people on or off the pitch. Those are some of the qualities I feel I have."

He is expected to be in action when Crystal Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park on Saturday.