Guardiola to Brazil national team? No contact for Tite successor made but Spaniard well-liked by Selecao

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not approached Pep Guardiola about succeeding Tite as their national team coach, GOAL can confirm.

Marca reported this week that the Selecao have reached out to the Manchester City coach and are willing to pay him around £10 million per year to take over at the helm when Tite leaves his post.

Tite is set to step down from his position after the World Cup in Qatar later this year and the nation's governing body is looking for his replacement.

What do we know?

GOAL can confirm that no formal contact has been made with Guardiola so far.

At the moment, the CBF are merely evaluating the available candidates to take his place.

There will be no disussion of Tite's successor before the World Cup takes place as the Selecao are concentrating fully on challenging for the title in Qatar.

However, Guardiola is one of the preferred candidates of former CBF president Rogerio Caboclo.

Plus, current president Ednaldo Rodrigues is not against hiring a foreign coach to succeed Tete.

What has Guardiola said?

Guardiola suggested he would rather not take over as Brazil coach when asked by TNT Sports.

"Brazil has very good Brazilian coaches who have to coach the national team," Guardiola said.

"There are very good Brazilian coaches. Debate closed."

Where will Tite go?

Tite will end his reign as Brazil coach at the end of the year following the World Cup in Qatar.

The 60-year-old, who took charge of the national team in 2016, has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal to replace Mikel Arteta.

But the former midfielder has dismissed such suggestions, saying: "I apologise to Arsenal, but that information [that I was interested in the job] did not come from us and there is absolutely nothing to it.

"At a time of so much 'fake news', information that is not true makes me sad and I hope that this is corrected."

