Guardiola: Difficult for big-spending Man City to replace ‘special’ Kompany

The Blues are preparing to part with their long-serving captain, with his summer departure set to leave them with a sizeable void to fill

Pep Guardiola admits that even a club like , with the spending power that they possess, will find it “so difficult” to replace “special” Vincent Kompany.

The Blues have invested heavily in fresh faces since seeing Sheikh Mansour take ownership of the club.

Having a billionaire at the helm has allowed them to cherry pick some of the finest talent on the planet.

They may need to dip back into the transfer market this summer, with long-serving skipper Kompany having revealed that he is to depart at the end of his contract.

The Belgian defender will be leaving after 11 memorable years at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola admits finding a suitable successor – both as a player and a person – will be almost impossible.

"His spirit has been incredible; he was so important for us in the final weeks of this season," said a coach who guided City to an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19.

"It will be so difficult to replace Vinnie. Everyone has their strengths, but Vincent is special. We will miss him. I will miss him a lot."

Kompany, who has agreed on a three-year deal to become the new player-manager of Anderlecht, has taken in 360 appearances for City and claimed 10 major honours.

His standing as a modern-day legend is safely secured, with Guardiola adding on the 33-year-old and the impact he has made in Manchester: "This club is what it is because of some of our great former players like Mike Summerbee, Tony Book, Francis Lee and Colin Bell.

"But since Sheikh Mansour took over and Khaldoon became chairman, so came a new era of players who helped change this club's destiny.

"Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and David Silva - they are incredible players who helped this club take a huge step forward.

"Vincent helped this club achieve so much before I came and when I arrived here.

"We tried to do it together along with all the other people to try and maintain that position and create new history."

"Of course, I wish him the very best in the next stage of his life, but he is an incredible part of this football club and will remain so forever."