Guardiola confirms Sane will leave Man City after rejecting contract offer

The Germany winger is in the final year of his contract and Bayern Munich are keen to sign the 24-year-old

Leroy Sane has told that he will not sign a new contract with the Premier League champions, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The international is entering the final year of his contract, with champions leading the chase for the 24-year-old.

Guardiola confirmed that the club have made several offers to the winger but he has no interest in signing a new deal with the club.

Sane will leave for the Allianz Arena this summer if the two clubs can agree a fee, although City maintain he will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

"Leroy has said he doesn't want to extend the contract," Guardiola said ahead of Monday's night clash with .

"It means he's going to leave. It's going to happen this summer or at the end of his contract. "We have offered him two or three times and he rejected so he's going to play for another club.

"Leroy rejected to extend and everybody knows that. If at the end of this season we agree between the two clubs he will leave."

