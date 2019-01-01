Guardiola and Klopp lead shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year

The two managers involved in one of the best title races in Premier League history are among the nominees

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are among the 10 nominees that have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year.

The nominees were chosen by a panel of football experts and FIFA confirmed the chosen candidates on Wednesday afternoon, with those selected being judged on their achievements between July 16 2018 and July 19 2019.

Both Guardiola and Klopp were at the forefront of one of the most enthralling Premier League title races in history. were finally crowned champions with 98 points on the final matchday, whilst finished just one point behind with 97.

City also picked up the and the during the 2018-19 campaign, with Guardiola leading his side to a historic domestic treble.

Despite falling just short of Premier League glory, Klopp's Liverpool went all the way in the with a 2-0 win over in the final, after a historic semi-final which saw them come from 3-0 in the second leg of their tie against .

Aside from Guardiola and Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the other Premier League manager to have been shortlisted, having guided his team to a Champions League final, as well as a fourth placed league finish and a Carabao Cup semi-final.

manager Tite is also among the nominees, with the Seleção winning the Copa America on home soil to bag their first title in 12 years earlier this summer.

