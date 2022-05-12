Guardiola admits Man City contract extension hesitation could lead to last-minute decision

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted hesitancy to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium and said that any contract renewal would be at the last minute next season.

The Spaniard wants to see how he feels with his team closer to the end of his current deal, which expires following the 2022-23 campaign.

Guardiola's contract status has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp signed a recent extension.

What did Guardiola say about his contract?

"If I extend the contract, it will be at the end of next season," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Before is not going to happen.

"It's been many years and we have to see how the team and myself, how we are [feeling] together.

"Knowing that, I would like to stay 10 more years. But we have to take time for that, absolutely. It's not time."

How did Guardiola react to Klopp's extension?

“Everyone has their own situation and if we decide to stay longer it's because we all decide together, not because of my colleague staying," Guardiola told reporters last month.

"All my career, 14 or 15 years as a manager, I've had rivals. I think it’s really good for the Premier League that Jurgen’s signed. He decided and the club decided to stick together.

"I’m more concerned about the last month we have ahead of us. After that, we have time."

The bigger picture

Guardiola's latest comments are in line with what he's said before about his contract, though these remarks add a more specific timeline to when he would consider an extension.

They also come at a difficult moment for the manager, who recently suffered Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid.

Still, Manchester City are on track to win the Premier League title, as they hold a three-point advantage over Liverpool with two matches to play.

