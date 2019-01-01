Gritty Wazito stun Fortune Sacco to return to the NSL summit

Nairobi Stima, who are on 64 points, currently occupy the play-off position with Ushuru in fourth on 60 points

Wazito FC returned at the summit of the National Super League (NSL) table after claiming a 2-0 win against Fortune Sacco on Sunday.

The Fred Ambani-led side started the day in the third position but after collecting maximum points they go into the next round of matches as the league leaders.

Goals from Derrick Onyango and Ndinya Reuben in either half was all the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side needed to take their points tally to 66.

With six games remaining to complete the season, Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars are guaranteed promotion only if they claim maximum points from the remaining matches.

Sunday results: Kibera Black Stars 0-1 Green Commandos (Hope Center), Police 4-3 Shabana (Karuturi Grounds), Migori Youth 2-0 Thika United (Awendo Stadium), Kangemi All-Stars 0-1 Administration Police (Thika Stadium) and Fortune Sacco 0-2 Wazito (Thika Stadium).