Griezmann stars, Lewandowski hits the post as Chicago Fire rally to draw Orlando City 2-2

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Antoine Griezmann scored and set up another as Orlando City raced into a 2-0 halftime lead at Soldier Field. Robert Lewandowski came close to cutting into it, but it was Jonathan Bamba and Maren Haile-Selassie who hauled Chicago Fire back for a 2-2 draw.

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Football rarely follows the script to the final curtain. At Soldier Field, Orlando City looked to have written a first half of ruthless efficiency, only for Chicago Fire to tear up the pages after the break. It was a night of contrasts, with the clinical elegance of the visitors eventually met by the stubborn persistence of the home side.

Griezmann pulls the strings as Orlando strike early

Orlando needed just six minutes to breach the Chicago defence. Iván Angulo found the net after being set up by Antoine Griezmann, who was involved from the start. Chicago held the bulk of possession and the better of the chances, but they looked vulnerable every time Orlando broke forward.

Griezmann turned from provider to finisher in the 35th minute. Receiving the ball outside the box, he curled a shot past Chris Brady for a 2-0 lead. It was set up by Vinícius Nogueira, and Griezmann’s assist for Angulo earlier had been his 12th straight MLS match with a goal contribution, tying the club record set by Martín Ojeda in 2025.

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Lewandowski denied as Chicago search for a way back

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Chicago’s most dangerous player in the first half was Robert Lewandowski. He started up front and had two clear chances in the opening 20 minutes, a header that came to nothing and a spectacular scissor kick that rattled the post. The Polish striker, who had not scored in nearly two months, was left frustrated, and Chicago went into the break two goals down despite controlling much of the play.

Bamba sparks the fightback

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Gregg Berhalter brought on Jonathan Bamba at half-time for Sergio Oregel, and the change worked. Chicago pushed Orlando deep into their own half and halved the deficit in the 57th minute. Bamba finished from a Leonardo Barroso assist, and the stadium came alive.

Haile-Selassie levels it

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The equaliser came in the 69th minute. Bamba, involved in both goals, set up Maren Haile-Selassie, who finished to make it 2-2. Chicago finished with 58% possession and more than double Orlando’s shot count. Lewandowski had another chance in the 65th minute but could not convert it.

A fair result for both sides

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Orlando did not drop deep after the equaliser, but Chicago kept the pressure on late in the game. Orlando’s David Brekalo was booked in the 76th minute, and neither side could find a winner.

The point leaves Chicago fourth in the Eastern Conference with two games left. Orlando extended their unbeaten run to five matches and are close to securing a playoff place. For Orlando it was a missed chance to do more, and for Chicago a draw that felt like a win after the way the first half went.